NDC Must Learn From The NPP - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, August 26, held its 25th annual delegates' conference in Cape Coast where the leadership made several deliberations on the progress of the party.



Present at the delegates' conference were the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Mahama together with their wives, the NPP Acting National Chairman Freddie Blay, Acting General Secretary John Boadu, National Youth Organizer Sammy Awuku, Members of Parliament and Ministers among other dignitaries including political parties from the political divide.



During the conference, the parties took turns on the podium to address the NPP with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the party's Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho assuring the government of the party's return to power, come 2020.



Commenting on the NPP delegates' conference, the NDC Central Regional Chairman Allotey Jacobs has commended the NPP for ensuring discipline during the conference.



According to him, a key thing that he noticed about the NPP was how composed and disciplined the party leadership and delegates were, which to him, is a mark of excellence.



Allotey Jacob further lauded the NPP for warmly welcoming the NDC during the conference.



He recounted on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that the NDC had planned to launch some "ballistic missiles” on the NPP but they failed to say what they had initially plotted because of the way the NPP received them.



Allotey therefore asked the NDC to learn from the NPP, saying "sometimes as politicians, we need to learn. I believe the NPP, since coming into power, they’ve added some value to their organization because they’re now in power. There was absolute discipline at the conference grounds. And I was looking at it and I said, no, we also have to learn. The atmosphere was charged. That’s normal with every political party conferences or congresses. Initially, we thought that there will be anti-NDC but it was quite different. We were warmly received at the conference grounds. So, all the things we wanted to say remained in our heads.”