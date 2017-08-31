NPP Has A History Of Tribal Insults – Baba Jamal

Baba Jamal, Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern region, Hon. Baba Jamal says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a history of making tribal comments that are offensive.



He stated he could recall several instances where NPP folks had made similar statements. According to him, even though members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were not angels, they were very circumspect in whatever they said in the public.



“I want example of when a member of the NDC made an offensive tribal comment. It has never happened. We should condemn what the deputy minister said rather than trying to justify it. The Npp has an unending history of making offensive tribal comments.” – He said.



His comments follows the resignation of deputy minister for Agriculture, Hon Williams Quaitoo who made a statement describing members of the north as being difficult. His comments which did not go down well with a section of the northern community attracted lots of frowns and some section of the public called on the president to fire him.



Speaking on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show to host Bonohene Baffour Awuah, He stated that the reason why members of the NPP are known to make tribal statements is because a particular ethnic group has a dominating number of people in the party.



The former legislator said the NPP was not like the NDC which had a balanced percentage of its members coming from all the ethnic groups. This he said was a contributing factor that has led to the several offensive tribal comments by members of the NPP.

