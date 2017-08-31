Nketia Attack Proves Breakdown Of Law And Order – NDC

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned an attack on its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, adding that the breakdown in law and order in the country is unacceptable.



“The NDC sees this development, not only as a threat on Honourable Asiedu Nketia’s life, but a serious security threat to all law-abiding citizens. Indeed, the attack indicates a breakdown of law and order, a situation which has offered a fertile ground for a section of the citizenry, particularly, the NPP Militias to violate the laws of the country with impunity,” a statement from NDC National Communications Officer, Solomon Nkansah, said on Wednesday, August 30.



Gunmen attacked Mr Nketia at Suhum, in the Eastern Region on Monday August 28, when he was returning from a trip to Kumasi.



Narrating the incident to ClassFMonline.com, Mr Nketia said the men, their faces hidden by masks, caused his driver to stop suddenly when they crossed his (Mr Nketia’s) car with a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 66612.



The men then got out of their car with AK 47 guns and other weapons and banged their wrists on his car, instructing that he and his driver get down from the car, but upon noticing oncoming vehicles, the thugs quickly got into their car and sped off.



“This matter happened near Suhum in the Eastern Region, when I was returning from Kumasi. The men were driving a Tundra car with registration number GT 66612.



“They were all putting on masks when they got down from their vehicle, instructing me and my driver to come out, but [they] left the place when they saw other cars coming. We were not hurt in the process,” he said.



The release said: “The attack has taken place in the wake of the ruling government’s militia’s blatant disrespect for law and order, subjecting innocent Ghanaians including judges and security personnel to attacks that have the potential to create panic, chaos and unrest in the country. This situation does not only infringe on the lives of innocent Ghanaians but a significant disrespect for the rule of law.



“What is more threatening is the attitude of the Executive arm of government in dealing with issues concerning their militant groups. The state security feels intimidated to discharge their duties following the fate of ASP Nanka-Bruce and the attacks on him at the Flagstaff House.”



The party therefore called on state security to be proactive in their responsibilities and discharge their duties “without any fear or intimidation to protect lives”.