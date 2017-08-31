Nana Commends NPP

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has commended the rank and file of his political grouping, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on the successful conduct of its 25th annual National Delegates’ Conference.



The conference, which took place in the heart of the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, saw delegates from all parts of the country in attendance.



In a statement issued under his hand, the president said, “The peaceful, orderly and yet lively manner in which the conference, rally and thanksgiving service were held reinforced our commitment and dedication to the noble goal of the New Patriotic Party, i.e., the development of Ghana in freedom.



“In the true spirit of our party’s long tradition, I urge all party members and sympathisers to rally in unity behind leadership and government, as we seek to fulfil the pledges made to Ghanaians, and, thereby, improve their living conditions.”



He again reiterated his belief that they in the NPP are what he referred to as “the heirs of the noblest and most enduring political tradition in Ghanaian politics” and thus, urged the rank and file, “Let us, by our conduct and utterances, do everything possible to guard jealously this proud heritage.”



The president stated, “Together, we will change Ghana, and use all the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on us to bring good governance, progress and prosperity to our people and beloved Motherland.”



President Akufo-Addo had said he was going to crack the whip against appointees allegedly involved in corruption



He announced that he had already received a series of corruption allegations against some of his own appointees.



“Each time, I refer the matter to the various security agencies for further investigations to enable me take action.



“We are told that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo government; let me reassure you of one thing: every allegation about corruption against any official, member of my government, will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies.”



For him, the roots of the NPP are the longest, the most enduring and the noblest in Ghana’s political history.



“As people who consider themselves heirs of the noblest tradition in Ghanaian politics – the tradition of freedom, the tradition of progress, the tradition of development in freedom – we would be faithful to the tradition if we recognize that we are all in the same boat; we are roaring towards the same destination about the upliftment of Ghana and about freedom in Ghana.



“It means therefore, that anybody who wants to rock that boat and capsize it – for the time being that I am the Captain of the boat – I am not going to allow anybody to capsize our boat.”