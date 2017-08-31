Akufo-Addo, NPP blacklist Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories The relationship between Nana Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, The Herald, has gathered has deteriorated beyond repairs with the President, unwilling to even set eyes on the man the New Patriotic Party (NPP) once held to be a maverick politician.



With his entire access rout blocked and unable to see the President, Mr. Agyapong, declared on radio; “I will plead with NPP, especially those who are closer to him (the President) to be courageous and tell him the truth because your pretentious deeds are destroying the man.”



Flagstaff House insiders say Mr. Agyapong, might not be able to enter the seat of government, The Flagstaff House to see Nana Akufo-Addo. His unfettered access to private residence of the President at Nima, has also been restricted.



His many talks and counsels on radio and TV are currently regarded as noise. He lost his beloved father and NPP bigwigs, including the President, the Vice-President and their spouses did not show up to mourn with him.



His many companies, which made lots of money under ex-President John Kufuor, President John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama, are struggling to float. An attempt to snatch a national identification contract from Moses Baiden’s Margins group received a slap on the wrist.



Indeed, last Saturday, Mr. Agyapong, was buried in the crowed when the NPP delegates converged in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast for the party’s national delegates’ conference.



Both at the conference hall and the rally at Victoria Park, Mr. Agyapong, was missing in the crowd, and not allowed to address party supporters in the region he had served in various capacities, including campaign manager of the now President Akufo-Addo.



Kennedy Agyapong, has been one of the fiercest critics of the Akufo-Addo’s 8-month old government.



He openly does in the media; a development party executives observe is subjecting the elephant family to public ridicule.



In the last couple of weeks, he leveled wild allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers indicating that they demand a minimum of $20,000 from persons seeking to see the president before allowing them, a comment that has been widely criticized by the party.



Kennedy Agyapong says he has resolved not to comment further on any development in the party, because he has been branded ‘loud-mouthed.



“They have criticized my style of speaking about development in the party. What is going on is that they say I have a big mouth so should shut up, but what I say is helpful. So I will be one of the finest gentlemen henceforth and enjoy life”, he stated on Adom TV.



According to him, the President, may not be aware of whatever may be going on around him and therefore advised him to be wary of some individuals working with him, as their actions could spell doom for his government.



He cited instances where similar acts in the past administration propelled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into opposition ,warning that the earlier the conduct of these persons are brought to check, the better for the NPP.



“Ghanaians have hope in us if we will sit down and allow small small boys to mess us up then we shall follow suit”, he warned.



Kennedy Agyapong, backed claims that some appointees at the Flagstaff House, take money from people seeking to meet the President.



“Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency; they are many others as well. When I started complaining about the president being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people I had people calling me to stop making those allegations.



“I was there and these same people called me back to tell me that they wanted to have access to the president and they were asked to pay $20,000 there about before a meeting can be arranged between them and the president, why should it be so,” he said.



The comments come on the back of allegations being leveled against two deputy chiefs of staff, Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye, by controversial musician A Plus. The musician has labeled the two close staff of the President as corrupt and unfit for the office.



“I will plead with NPP especially those who are closer to him (the President) to be courageous and tell him the truth because your pretentious deeds are destroying the man.”



Mr. Agyapong, said he would continue speaking the truth until he dies and nothing will stop him.



Recently on Oman FM, Mr. Agyapong, claimed one Duke Ofori-Attah and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, have hijacked the president from everyone and are using their positions to engage in acts that could derail the party’s fortunes and sink the president’s image.



…”The President should watch the people he has surrounded himself with….If NDC had been bold and condemned the likes of Ibrahim Mahama and Randy Abbey they wouldn’t have found themselves in Opposition”.