Security Matters Moving From Bad To Worse - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories Following the gunmen 'attack' on the General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he has concluded that the security situation in the country is moving from bad to worse.



According to him, he has been hammering on the security matters in the country for a long time and yet the NPP government has done nothing about it to stop the situation from escalating.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia recounted that some masked armed men attacked and harassed him last Monday near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



Asiedu Nketia’s account of the incident last Monday in a radio interview on Asempa FM s 'Ekosii Sen' programme, revealed that the AK 47 armed mask men were in a Toyota Tundra with registration number GT 666-12.



Speaking on security matters on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe said a lot of serious and dangerous things are happening which are not common practice in Ghana.



“When NPP took over power, Delta Forces went on rampage to attack people and the party officials said it is part of the jubilation. We have never heard that any group had attacked a court before but it happened when Akufo-Addo took over power,” he averred.



“We have heard some people had gone to burn a church and so strange things which pose threat to our security are what is happening in the country under Akufo-Addo’s government; Security matters in Ghana are moving from bad to worse,” he posited.



He added that he had no idea what happened to him is coming from, stressing that the police is handling his case to investigate the attack on his life.



He therefore urged the NPP government to be up on its game in the security areas by being vigilant on the intelligent report concerning terrorist attack on Ghana; thus, the security matters is solely the business of the government.



“ . . the government has appointed many people to handle security matters in the country and yet look at what is happening . . . I don’t need to tell you that the security matters in the country are getting out of hands,” he asserted.



“If there is no peace there cannot be development in the country and this is a requisite which it should not take a year before the government begins to work on it,” he averred.