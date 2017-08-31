Cease Campaigning For 2020 - NDC Warns Party Members

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress has asked party faithful to stop campaigning for candidates or party members who are interested in the party's flag bearership come 2020.



According to them, the party is in a reorganization process and party members should work towards that.



With about two years to go for the National Delegates' Congress to elect a flag-bearer to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections, there is already pushing and shoving on the frontlines of the party, as interest groups begin to test the waters for their preferred candidates.



Some appointees in former President John Dramani Mahama's administration have long indicated their preparedness to support him in the event that he decides to run again.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Programme, National Organizer of the party, Kofi Adams explained that the Kwasi Botwe committee's report has asked that the party be reorganized and re-branded for 2020 and that's is what they are committed to do.



"Those aspiring to be flag-bearer and are outdouring their posters should focus on reorganizing at the grassroots and constituency levels," he said.



Some names such as a former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah; a former Vice-Chancelor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; a former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, and the current Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu are popping up as possible prospects.



However, only one person, Nii Amasa Namoale, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dadekotopon, has been bold enough to state that he will contest the NDC flag-bearer race, on condition that the former President declines to join the race.