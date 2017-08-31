He Who Alleges Corruption Should Be Bold To Prove With Evidence - Atik

Related Stories The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has begun an investigation into corruption allegations leveled against three appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Presidency, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor have been invited by the CID.



The investigation of the Communications Minister comes after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong made allegations of corruption against her.



A similar incident occurred when Ghanaian musician A-plus accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of engaging in corruptible practices at the Presidency.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Atik Mohammed was optimistic the approach by President Akufo-Addo would help nip corruption in the bud.



According to him, there should be no favoritism or favour in investigating alleged corrupt officials.



This step, he noted, is what the country needs stressing that though corruption is prevalent in every government, governments should take the bold step to address it by letting the appropriate security and intelligence institutions to launch thorough investigations into all allegations.



Touching on the allegations by A-plus, Atik Mohammed said the CID shouldn't only be looking out for documentary evidence from A-plus but every other evidence that incriminates the accused should be considered and looked into.



He also advised the people who allege corruption against government officials or any person to also be available to provide evidence to the allegations to the investigative bodies.



He bemoaned the culture where people would make allegations without any substance to prove it because the allegations tarnish the reputation of the accused persons.



He explained that, in Ghana, it is difficult to change the perceptions of the citizenry and so accusing someone of bribery or any act of corruption without having enough proof is inappropriate and shouldn't be encouraged.



"If you make the allegation, the assumption is that you didn't have the right forum to vent whatever you think you have. Now that the opportunity has come for you, go and prove it too; you're running. I don't understand it or your idea was just to smear the person and you expect that all Ghanaians will believe you. That is bad . . . I keep making the point that look, for us to win the fight against corruption, it would involve us, the citizens. But it doesn't also provide that unregulated opportunity" for people to smear the character of others.



He advised the Police to ensure that he who alleges comes to prove it by bringing the accusers before them and "if it is found that they have no basis, I think they're other provisions in our laws which gives the victims opportunity to vindicate some claims and even for the Police to also take some action against those people so that in future, before you make an allegation, you'll be sure to have evidence".



