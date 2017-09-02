Ursula Responds To Kennedy Agyapong...Dares Him To Provide Evidence

Related Stories The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has described as 'false and unwarranted' accusations levelled against her by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The outspoken NPP MP had reportedly accused Ursula of being corrupt.



However, in a statement released Friday, the minister challenged Mr Agyapong saying: "I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations”



Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong has denied accusing the Communication Minister of being corrupt.



