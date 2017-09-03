I Have No Quarrels With Akufo-Addo - Alhaji Harruna Attah

Related Stories Former High Commissioner to Namibia, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah has debunked reports about a beef he supposedly has with the President of the Republic Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I have no quarrels with the current President just like with Rawlings; I made my positions very clear on issues with him. Also, I’ve made my position clear on a number of issues”, he stressed.



Harruna Attah said, undermining the integrity of the President will be harmful to him and said he hopes Nana Akufo-Addo or his appointees wouldn’t push him with their actions.



“He’s now the president of our republic, is not for me to undermine him. When I undermine him, I’m undermining the integrity of the presidency of Ghana and I’m doing myself harm".



"So, I won’t do it. I won’t engage myself in any act that would bring dishonour to his person or to his office. That I won’t do and I pray that his own action or the action of his lieutenants will not also tempt me to misbehave”, he asserted.



Alhaji Harruna Atta prior to the 2016 general elections was purported to have accused the then presidential candidate of the NPP, Akufo-Addo of being tribalistic, a deed which warranted a series of backlash from the NPP quarters.



Harruna Attah maintained that what he said were the facts, and wondered why he was being tongue-lashed by members of the NPP just because some persons disagreed with the contents of his article.