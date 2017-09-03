‘Sack’ Retired Officials From Government Bungalows – Minister Orders

Related Stories The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh has directed the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to ensure retired government workers who are still occupying state bungalows hand them over to new recruits.



She gave the order after inspecting some government bungalows at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



“I want to tell those in charge, the RCC to ensure that those who are not suppose to be in government bungalows to leave the place for other people to fill in and also ensure that the tenants maintain the bungalows that have been allocated to them,” the Deputy Minister ordered.



The Deputy Minister also expressed concerns about the state of government bungalows across the country saying, “I am not happy about what I have seen. It seems the problem basically runs through in all other regions. We’ve experienced some of these problems in Accra. I experienced the same thing in Takoradi on Monday and I have just started my tour in Koforidua and it is basically the same problem.”