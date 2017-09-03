Electricity Tariff Reduction: If You Believe Gov’t, It’s Up To You - Pratt

Related Stories Ghanaians will be deluding themselves if they believe that the Nana Addo-led government will reduce electricity tariffs says the managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko addressing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally during the party’s National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast said Ghanaians will soon enjoy a reduction in electricity tariffs.



“Have patience with us, we have promised that electricity tariffs will reduce. Just as we said dumsor will be over, I’m assuring you that, very soon when you see your electricity bills, you will know that when NPP promises it honours it” he assured.



But contributing to a panel discussion on Saturday’s edition of Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Kwesi Pratt said looking at ‘the current circumstance’ there is no way government will be able to reduce electricity tariffs.



“Last week they told us oh don’t worry; we promised we were going to reduce electricity tariff; it’s coming, we are going to reduce it drastically…look under the current circumstance, when we are shifting from hydro to thermal, and with the kind of prices crude oil is achieving on the international market, if anybody tells you that they are going to reduce electricity tariff in the face of the privatisation of the ECG, and you believe them, it is up to you. At least tell us the basic truth...” he urged.