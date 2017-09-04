Kennedy Agyapong Under Siege

Related Stories Eccentric New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has bared his teeth at the Ghana Police Service and the Media over what he described as deliberate plot by the two institutions to incite the public against him for exposing corruption in the Akufo-Addo government.



According to the loudmouth business mogul-turned-legislator, the Police and the media have set out to spread falsehood about him after he revealed that some officials at the Flagstaff House and in government are profiting from ill-acquired wealth.



Speaking on his own radio station, Oman Fm in his usual daring and abrasive tone, the self-acclaimed financier of the NPP warned the Police and the media to desist from their devious plot against him or they risk incurring his wrath.



“The Police are warned, if they don’t take care they’ll forever regret their actions. Because they asked me a question about Abu Jinapor and I told them I don’t have any information on Abu. Now I believe it’s the police who are spreading such falsehood and it has gone viral on social media.



"You inform the media that you’ve invited Ken Agyapong and even go ahead to say he fought when he came to meet the police when I’ve not stepped my foot there, then you turn around and give me a call wanting to see me," he angrily warned.



The MP, who had made series of corruption allegations against some NPP members in the past, last week resurfaced to back musician A Plus over similar comments he made against Akufo-Addo’s two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



A Plus’s recent outbursts against the two presidential staffers have earned him an unusual invitation by the CID, together with Kennedy Agyapong for further questioning.



Hon Agyapong was also quoted in the media to have accused Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful of corruption in the award of contract for the printing of national identification cards.



But the Assin Central legislator has denied ever accusing the Communications Minister of corruption and also giving evidence against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff. He stated that he has never stated anywhere that the three are corrupt, challenging anyone who has a record of when and where he made such statements to come public.



“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe or is corrupt; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If they police are not careful the way I will treat them they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me,” he charged.



Short from backtracking from his scurrilous allegations against the trio, The Assin Central lawmaker threatened editors of the state-owned Daily Graphic, saying they will see his brunt for attributing him something he has not said.



