‘Ken Agyapong Is A Liability To NPP' – NPP Communicator

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

A member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Asamoah Gyamfi, says MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, is a liability to the party and that elders of the party must urgently call him to order.



According to him, Agyapong’s rabid attacks on some Ghanaians are hurting the party, warning that the opposition NDC will capitalize on them (attacks) in the 2020 election.



The acid-tongued politician has lashed out some government officials in recent times, accusing them of corruption and bribery. He recently alleged that some presidential staffers charge 20,000 dollars from businessmen who want to meet the president.



The controversial MP has also accused Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu and the CEO of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah, of taking bribes to award the Nation Identification card contract to the company with the highest bid, ignoring his (Ken Agyapong) company, which put forward the lowest bid.



However, speaking on Atinka TV’s ‘Ghana Nie’ Morning Show with Bismark Brown Monday, an incensed Asamoah Gymafi said the party has had enough of Kennedy Agyapong, saying it was about time the party dealt with him severely.



He said the Assin MP has the penchant for insulting and tagging opponents at the least provocation, warning that his antagonistic posturing has harmed the party for a long time.



“Even though Ken Agyapong supports the party financially, many of his unguarded statements tend to erode such gains. He must be called to order … the party must state its position on him,” he charged.



The respected party communicator also revealed that late party stalwart, Jake Obetsebi, was a victim of Ken Agyapong’s numerous slanders and fabrications. “He said so many things about Jake which were outright lies,” he added.



According to Asamoah Gymafi, the Assin Central MP must back his corruption claims with evidence instead of ruining the reputation of some Ghanaians and government officials.