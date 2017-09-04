Your Time Will Come… – Twum Boafo To A-Plus

Related Stories “Let us all be careful. The Bible says judge not lest ye be judged; you are going to be judged with the same scale which you have used to measure others. You build animosity, enmity, you trash people’s achievements, people’s service; your time will come…” former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum Boafo told A-Plus.



Controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus courted controversy when he took to Facebook to accuse two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt.



He described them as “stupid” indicating that he could not understand why President Akufo Addo appointed such corrupt officials into his administration.



Subsequently, A-Plus came to apologise saying he used the wrong platform but maintained his allegation against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



“The approach was very wrong. I have apologized to the President especially…It is not being public that will solve the issue. It is about getting it to the right authorities and making sure that it is sorted out. It was a very wrong approach. I have apologized. Any opportunity that I have, I will apologize for the approach. The method was very wrong” he said.



Speaking to this issue on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Twum Boafo wondered why the musician-turned politician was apologising when he had earlier indicated that apologies were for fools.



“You are a young man coming up in life; I am sure you are doing well for yourself as well as you possibly can….when Black Rasta made allegation against members of parliament and he was put before the Privileges Committee and he was forced to apologise, A-plus said apologies are for fools; now you have made allegations against government officials and after you finished, apologised to the President. He didn’t apologise for the substance of what he said; he apologised for the process; are you also a fool; since apologies are for fools? he queried.