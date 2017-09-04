"Ursula Can Never Be Corrupt" – George Andah Defends Minister

Related Stories Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has stood in defense for his boss over allegations of bribery and corruption leveled against her by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong.



According to the NPP’s outspoken MP, the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful has been fingered in some corrupt practices - but the minister has denied and challenged her accuser to produce evidence to back his claims.



In keeping with the promise of investigating all his appointees against whom corruption allegations are made against, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the CID to investigate Ursula Owusu together with two other deputy Chiefs of Staff- Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin confirmed the police CID has contacted the two accusers to back their allegations with evidence.



Even before investigations will begin, the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu has categorically refuted the allegations.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Monday, George Andah believes corruption allegations against his boss are false and an attempt to tarnish her reputation.



“How on earth can my boss, Ursula be tagged as corrupt when indeed she or even the authority has not received any contract from any person? She can never be corrupt,” he emphatically stated.



Mr. Andah noted that, since Kennedy Agyapong has denied making such allegation against Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, there is the need for proper investigations since some elements may be behind the allegation of the Minister.



He urged Ghanaians to focus on the good image of the Ministry instead of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the Minister.