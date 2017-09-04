Ursula Owusu Must Sue Loudmouth Kennedy Agyapong - Casely Hayford

Related Stories A financial analyst and a social commentator, Casely Hayford has asked the Communication Minister, Madam Ursula Owusu to sue the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.



The controversial MP accused the National Identification Authority (NIA) of collecting monies from foreign investors stating it disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.



The accusations have since been a matter of investigation at the presidency as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has written to him to substantiate his accusation.



However, in a statement, the Communication Minister denied claims by the Assin Central MP challenging him to provide evidence to that effect.



“I categorically refute the allegations of corruption made against me in relation to the award of the contract for the production of national identification cards by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. They are patently false and I challenge him to come forward with evidence that corroborates his outlandish allegations,” she said.



But speaking to Accra based Citi FM Mr. Hayford, however, suggested that Madam Ursula Owusu should go beyond issuing a statement and use a much stricter approach if she is indeed not enthused about the MP’s allegations.



“If Ursula believes that she’s been defamed by Ken Agyapong, she should sue him. If you [Ursula Owusu] are feeling bad about it and you do not like it, do not just issue a statement… ,” He added.