Let's Safeguard Party Unity To Maintain Power

Related Stories Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, continues to show commitment in terms of support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He has therefore called on patriots of the great Elephant family to help safeguard the unity binding the NPP currently.



The Free Zones boss made this call when he made a donation to the NPP office of New Juaben South constituency of the Eastern region.



The items presented included a set of computer and a printer, bags of rice, bicycles and an undisclosed amount of money.



Receiving the donation, the Chairman of NPP New Juaben South, Michael Oteng Adu, urged all government appointees (Ministers of state, CEOs etc) to emulate the Executive Secretary of Ghana Free Zones Board, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi and support their various constituencies of origin.



"There ought to be regular interface between government appointees and the party at the various levels".



He recounted how Mr Baafi did not abandoned the constituency after resigning his position as the first vice chairman of the constituency, contested and lost the last parliamentary primaries.



"Even though he wasn't an executive member of the party in the constituency, his tremendously contributions to the 2016 campaign won constituency the highest votes in the Eastern Region."



"And even after his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Free Zones Board, he still contributes greatly to the party at all levels", he added.



But according Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, the items and the undisclosed amount of money was part of his regular support to the party in the constituency because, he believes strengthening the party to become vibrant agents for implementation of government developmental policies is the way to go.



He also admonished the party hierarchy to safeguard the party unity to maintain political power.



With excitement, he also informed the party leadership of his commitment to offer his assistance to the party to build an ultramodern party headquarters.