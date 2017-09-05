I Will Contest Chairman Wontumi - Kokofu Discloses

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has stated emphatically that he will contest the Ashanti Regional Chairman seat.



Kwabena Kokofu is preparing to unseat the incumbent Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme after seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt, a panel member on the programme, taunted him about his political ambition; Kwabena Kokofu was upbeat that he will pick nomination forms once the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens room for filing of forms.



He noted that he will surely send Chairman Wontumi away because he is suitable for the position.



"I will contest," he stressed.



However, in a related development, Chairman Wontumi has thrown a challenge to him on his quest to take up the Regional Chairmanship.



Chairman Wontumi has served notice to Kwabena Kokofu to not dare venture his seat because he will end up wasting his resources and still encounter a humiliating defeat.



He asserted that no contender will match up to him and advised his contenders to perhaps find another spot to fill in the party.



Though there was news that Chairman Wontumi was eyeing the National Chairman position in the party, it is said that he has accepted to remain the Ashanti Regional Chairman upon further consultations with leadership of the party.

















