Tribalism Has No Place In Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government – Tema Mayor

Related Stories The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, says ethnocentrism has no place in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government because it is illogical and evil.



Speaking on politics and ethnicity, he said, “we are all Ghanaians; one nation, one people, with a common destiny. We are Ghanaians before we are Gas, Ewes, Ashantis, Akyems or Frafras, and this is simple to understand because Ghana is like a boat that is carrying all of us.



“If Ghana capsizes, we will all go under, irrespective of tribe or ethnic group.”



He added that as a practicing Christian, “I subscribe to the belief that we are all children of God and we trace our lineage to one set of parents, Adam and Eve.”



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La’s nationalist position was expressed in reaction to reports that some prominent people in the Tema Metropolis are engaging in ethnocentrism out of the unfounded fear of the dwindling fortunes of indigenes in the ever expanding cosmopolitan girth of the Industrial and maritime hub.



“Sometimes, you our brothers and sisters in the media can mistakenly misrepresent facts; I think tribalism, or ethnocentrism of any form is unacceptable, given the fact that it does not really reflect the truth about us as people on the ground, “he said.



He said, “Take me for instance, I am a Ga, my wife is a Voltarian and the majority of my friends are Akans and Northerners. How do I stand to benefit from tribalism in any way? As a cosmopolitan Ghanaian, I stand to lose greatly from tribalism.”



The Tema Mayor pointed out that he was not the only cosmopolitan Ghanaian and that he was sure every single Ghanaian had friends from outside his or her ethnic group.



Mr Annang-La pleaded with the media to stop fanning ethnic sentiments and rather concentrate on exposing those who were bent on wrecking the nation as part of their watchdog role as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.



“You, the media are so powerful and our democracy is largely vibrant because of you. Please don’t dilute your good image with tribalism,” the Mayor said.



In an interview, an executive member of Tema East NDC, Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly known as ‘Mo-shake’ said the Mayor’s advice to Ghanaians in general against tribalism was perfect but advised politicians who believe that by expressing those sentiments, they get votes and loyalty think again.



“Ghanaians are now discerning and that the pre-nationhood and immediate post independent ethnic based politics would be rejected,” he said.