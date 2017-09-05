Observer Groups Did No Wrong In Kenya Elections, It Was Credible - IDEG

Dr. Emmanuel Akweteh Related Stories The Executive Director at Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), who was also an observer for the Kenya Elections Dr. Emmanuel Akweteh says the observers should not be blamed for the Kenya electoral issues.



According to him, Observer Groups do not determine the outcome of elections in any country they are sent to work.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the observer missions don't directly handle the results of the electoral commission of Kenya.



"We are only to observe and give our report and that is what we did.



"You cannot blame any observer mission group for even the decision of the court," he said.



A ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court which annulled the results of last month’s presidential election due to irregularities – has undoubtedly cast doubt on the credibility of key observers of the Kenyan polls, including former Presidents John Dramani Mahama of Ghana and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa.



The international observers and their leaders could neither investigate the hacking .etc. allegations on the spot nor stop the declaration of the results, which the IEBC alone was empowered to do.



The two leaders however engaged the IEBC and reported back to observers and the international media the IEBC had rejected the allegations by Raila & Co.



Prezs Mahama and Mbeki repeatedly advised Raila & Co to resort to the Supreme Court to deal with their claims.



Ghana has a lot to learn from Kenya, their election process can be described as of the best in Africa", he emphasized.