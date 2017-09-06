Related Stories It could be recalled that residents of Nyinahin stopped Exton Cubic Group from mining bauxite from the Nyinahin forest reserve.



The Ashanti Regional Minister sanctioned and prevented the company from carrying out their activity until they produce documents of their mining lease.



The Police through the Atwima Mponua District Chief Executive impounded the equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners, the company which was contracted by Exton Cubic Group, to mine from the forest reserve.



Following the incident, Exton Cubic Group, through its Solicitors AB&M Legal consult, has petitioned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice over the impounded equipment.



Commenting on the issue on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs has expressed disgust over the treatment meted out to Exton Cubic Group and Engineers and Planners (E&P) which belongs to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of Ex-President John Mahama.



To Allotey, there is a ploy by certain individuals to destroy local entrepreneurs for which Ibrahim Mahama is a victim.



But he disclosed that Ibrahim Mahama is the "making of NPP and not NDC".



According to him, the level of achievement by Ibrahim Mahama as an entrepreneur was engineered by the NPP government under the leadership of Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour.



He therefore wondered why he has now become the target for destruction.



"Ibrahim to become a top business person in Ghana, it was President J.A Kufour who made up his mind to grow Ghanaian entrepreneurs. So, any person who can do well in any field, he will help you and out of it came E&P. They helped him to reach this level,” he said.



