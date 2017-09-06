I Want To See Jospong Group Succeed - Kwamena Duncan

Related Stories "I want to see Jospong Group succeed," says the Central Regional Minister of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwamena Duncan.



Jospong Group of Companies has recently come under intense fire following its dealings with the Government of Ghana.



The company was recently cited in towing levy deal which has been halted by government after Ghanaians kicked against the deal.



The company has also been cited in a fumigation deal worth 98 million cedis.



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that the Local Government Ministry single-sourced a 98-million-cedi spraying contract to 11 companies belonging to the Jospong Group of Companies in 2015.



The contract has raised eyebrows as there seems to be something fishy about the fumigation deal as well.



However, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan noted that the revelations about Jospong Group are not to target the company and ensure it collapses.



According to him, it's the responsibility of every Ghanaian to check the conduct of entrepreneurs so as to clamp down on corruption.



Therefore, to him, he prays for the success of Jospong Group to "grow from strength to strength" but quickly added that "it's significant for it to be minded about the image that the company carries”.



