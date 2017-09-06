Don’t Tag Exton Cubic Group As a Political Entity - PRO

Related Stories With the political tag attached to Exton Cubic Group Limited regarding the Nyinahin bauxite concession, the Public Relations Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has begged those throwing the tantrums to put a stop to it as it is not helping development in the country.



According to him, it is not true as speculated that Exton Cubic Group got the mining permit under the Mahama-led NDC government, but the company received the leasing on 29th December 2016.



Addressing the political tag of Exton Cubic in the Nyinahin bauxite saga, Sammy Gyamfi on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show revealed that the mining lease started in 2013 with exploration and due diligence from the Minerals Commission.



He added that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources handed over the prospecting license to Exton Cubic Group Limited on 24th December upon the recommendation of the Minerals Commission.



He posited that Exton Cubic Group went through the legal process before the mining lease offer came in October 2016 and subsequently paid the money for the mining lease and the forest entry permit in November 2016.



He indicated that the process transcended between two governments [NDC and NPP]; quizzing whether NDC was in power on 29th December when Exton Cubic received the mining lease.



“ . . if NDC government gave us the mining lease, how come we registered our forest entry permit and mining lease in 2017? The mining lease was registered on 9th January 2017 and we received our forest entry permit on 20th June 2017; was this given to us by another political party?” he quizzed.



“We have said that Exton Cubic Group people are businessmen; we are not politicians and we don’t care about who is in power or who is in opposition. We need to pull breaks on this over-politicization which is destroying our country,” he charged.



He asserted that state institutions are not political institutions except that the heads of the state institutions are political appointees, wondering if they should cease to function in election years.



“Are we saying that in an election year, we should close all our public institutions and not work because we are going into an election? The technocrats and the workers are not politicians; they are being paid with our tax payer money and they work as professionals,” he averred.



“State institutions which are apolitical, we have now turned them into NDC and NPP. We think it is not helpful because we are business people with the vision that since 95 years that bauxite was located at Nyinahin, what can we do to help explore the bauxite so that the people of Nyinahin and Ashanti Region and Ghana at large can develop through the bauxite?” he posited.