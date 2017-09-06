Govt To Release Free SHS Funds By Friday

Related Stories The government has given assurance that funds for the commencement of the free senior high school (SHS) policy will be released by the close of the week.



Addressing the 55th National Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in Ho on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister in charge of pre-tertiary education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said “your money will soon hit your accounts" and further indicating that the funds would by the end of the conference on Friday be in their accounts.



His assurance comes on the back of concerns raised by CHASS that although government had promised that it was going to release funds to them two weeks before re-opening, they were yet to receive the funds.



The deputy minister stated that government was aware of their challenges and was committed to ensuring the start of the policy.



"We have no reason to keep your money because we will not give you a responsibility and not equip you to execute the responsibility," he said.



According to him, there was an assurance from President Akufo Addo the programme will be executed this year.