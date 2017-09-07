Ghana Mission In Namibia Hosts Koku Anyidoho, Others - Photos

Related Stories The Ghana High Commission in Windhoek, Namibia, played host to a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that participated in the just-ended African – European Party Dialogue Of Socialists And Democrats.



The summit took place in Namibia’s capital city between the 4th and 5th of September, 2017.



Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Elizabeth Forgor, was present in person to receive the NDC delegation made up of Koku Anyidoho, NDC Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operations, and Dr. William Kofi Ahadzie, Director of Research, and Acting Rector of the NDC’s Party School.



In line with established accepted protocol norms, the NDC delegation informed the Ghana High Commission of its presence in Namibia, and the High Commissioner reciprocated the gesture by accepting a visit to the High Commission from the NDC delegation.



The interaction was extremely warm and cordial, and a further boost to Ghana’s brand of accommodating politics.





Koku Anyidoho & Dr. Ahadzie, with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Koku Anyidoho signing Visitors Book as the High Commissioner looks on with excitement, Group pix of Namibian President and Leaders of the various country delegations



