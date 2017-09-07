Mahama’s 123 Schools Provided Space For NPP’s Free SHS - NDC Communicator

Related Stories A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Alhaji Haruna Halidu, has said the NPP’s free SHS has come off through the visionary drive of former President John Dramani Mahama.



He clearly stated that “the NDC during its term of government built 123 schools out of the 200 promised, therefore the need for free SHS now. The New Patriotic Party [NPP] must credit us at least for our progressively free formula.”



“With this great number of students, how could the NPP have accomplished their promise if we hadn’t built schools? This is why we keep saying we would have by now been at the same level of promises made by the NPP, because our leader wanted to lay down the necessary procedure needed to keep the project active without or less hitches,” he said.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political segment, Alhaji Haruna Halidu said Ghanaians could bear with him how the NPP is in ‘hot waters’ to fulfill their free SHS policy promised with lots of unexplained conditions faced by agitated parents, when they could have waited to make the best out of the policy at once.



“At present, they will start with many problems because they have no excuse to defend not starting it soon. In fact, some promises are dangerous,” he added.



He said, the NPP within them have regretted promising such a policy since they didn’t look into its future challenges.



“They don’t even have any secure funding to do this neither have they settled on a specific sector that can generate such a fund for the project.”



According to a former NPP Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu on the same show stressed that the NPP never said the free SHS would be glossy like boarding a plane from Ghana to Dubai.



He said parents should exercise patients as they thank and pray to God for the government to implement this system.