Life Is Hard - Adu Asare Recounts 8 Months In Opposition

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Adenta and Presidential Staffer under John Mahama, Kojo Adu Asare, says life in opposition has been difficult just eight months after leaving office.



He related this to the lack of income earned as his party is no longer in power.



The NDC after ruling for the last eight years lost power to the NPP in last year's general election and Mr. Adu Asare had to be relieved of his duties, like other government appointees.



Speaking on JoyFm, he said though he is not broke, life in government guaranteed a steady stream of income which opposition does not offer.



he however said he is in the process of “resuscitating” some businesses that had been lying idle while he was still in government.



The former Adenta MP lost his seat after he pussyfooted on the decision to seek re-election, losing the primaries in the process. But he said several factors including obstacles put in his way by some party officials in the constituency made it hard for him to throw his heart in the ring.



Now one of the party's spokespersons on radio, Mr. Adu Asare, who publicly wept at the Dzamefe Commission investigating alleged financial misappropriation during Ghana's disastrous participation in the World Cup in Brazil, said he joined the NDC because of the love he has for Jerry Rawlings - incidentally the man who once jailed and subsequently forced his late brother into exile.