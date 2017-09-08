Ibn Chambas’ Presence in Togo Angers Protesters

Related Stories The political tension in Togo continues to heighten as opposition members call for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe.



Two days of protests in the Francophone country has seen hackles raised among West African leaders. On Thursday, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, was in Lome to hold discussions with President Gnassingbe, who is the current Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).



But the protesters lined up on the streets of Lome, calling for Dr Chambas to leave the country, 3news.com gathered, as they demanded an end to the Gnassingbe dynasty. They blocked the main street leading to neighbouring Burkina Faso.









