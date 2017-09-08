Allotey Jacobs, Pokua Sawyerr Caused NDC’s Defeat In Central Region – Fmr. DCE

Related Stories Former District Chief Executive of Agona East District in the Central Region, Martin Luther Obeng has accused the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs and former Deputy Regional Minister, Queenster Pokuaa Sawyer of causing the party’s defeat in the Region during the 2016 polls.



According to him, the conducts of the two party bigwigs which was politically costly ensured the NDC was soundly defeated in the region which has for sometime now given the party massive votes in elections.



The 2016 elections saw the then opposition NPP winning 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats in the parliamentary elections, with then governing NDC taking the remaining 4 seats.



Coming into the Elections, the NDC held 16 parliamentary seats in the region to the NPP’s 7. In Agona East, NDC’s Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr won a slim victory by garnering 19, 789 whilst NPP’s James Owusu Barnes secured 18,513.



Speaking on Kasapa FM, Matin Luther Obeng stated that both the party and government leadership in the region woefully failed in the discharge of their duties accusing Chairman Allotey of intimidating other government appointees in the area.



“The problems MMDCEs in the region were facing were numerous, but we did what we were capable of doing. It got to a time that Allotey Jacobs was intimidating the MMDCEs and it was unbearable. The sort of things that were going on and the threats that accompanied was too much, this was because some bigwigs wanted people to pander to their whims. I believe NDC has learnt big lessons from this.”



He added: “Pokua Sawyerr resisted the building of a school in Agona Duakwa with over 10000 population where we get over 4000 votes at election and rather cited it at Namawora, a small village at a time elections was approaching. That when elections have If you were an appointee and received resources from President Mahama and you stood an election as MP and won but President Mahama lost in your constituency then you did the Flagbearer a big disservice. That means the MP was being selfish and only concentrated on her seat. Most of the people President Mahama trusted so much caused his falling in the election. I know areas in the region that as we speak there are still campaign resources lodged in an appointees house. I don’t see why NDC at our peak in Central Region should lose the elections in a region we did so much development.”