I Expect The Minority To Hold A Presser On Free SHS - Nana Boakye

The Minority in Parliament has since the inception of the Akufo-Addo government been known for holding press conferences and issuing statements on the conduct of the government.



The Minority led by the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu were on the neck of the government during the days when pro-NPP vigilante groups; Invisible and Delta Forces unleashed their anger on some persons within the ruling party.



The press conferences didn't end there as the Minority has recently questioned the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's involvement in a loan grant to McDan Shipping Company by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).



According to them, the Finance Minister has reduced himself and his mandate to a credit disbursement body to reward cronies of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Commenting on the free SHS policy of the government, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Nana Boakye is wondering why the Minority is silent on the policy.



According to him, just as the Minority, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, would hold press conferences to address their concerns; he expects them to do same for the free SHS policy.



Nana Boakye expressed his delight over the implementation of the free SHS programme this September, he advised the Minority that "by now, NDC MPs should have organized a press conference led by Haruna Iddrisu to commend the government that today, the government has lifted our burdens . . . They should rather be praising government”.