NPP Will Govern The Country With Humbleness And Truth – Addai Nimo

Francis Addai Nimo, Former Member of Parliament for Mampong

When power is vested into the hands of some Politicians, that is when they begin to show off and disrespect those who gave them the power, however, Hon. Francis Addai Nimo, Former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti region has assured Ghanaians that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will govern the country with humbleness and truth.



”As a public servant, it is your duty to serve the country diligently with truthfulness and humility” he stated.



Hon. Addai Nimo stated that although he has not been given any Ministerial appointment he will support the president to deliver all the promises made to Ghanaians by the NPP Government.



He stressed ”all promises made in the 2012 manifesto will be put to place as free SHS and One-district-One factory policy has commenced’‘.