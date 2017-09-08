NDC School Is Preparing Us For 2020 Election – Students

The students believe the school will help them understand the party's core value Related Stories Students of NDC ideological school known as the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy have expressed optimism of winning the 2020 election.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, they said the school will help rebuild and prepare them for 2020 election by inculcating the party’s principles, ideologies and values in them thereby help them win back power.



They indicated that studying in the school will give them in-depth explanations as to what social democracy is and what the party stands for which will help in re-organising their party at the grassroots level.



“This is a good opportunity to know what the NDC stands for, what is in it for us so that tomorrow when we are fighting for the party we, we will not be fighting for positions or materials but we know that this is what the party stands for and this is what we believe in and that is why we are there”, some of the students explained.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its political ideological school in August to train its members on the ideals of the party.



So far over 400 people have been enrolled in the school and will be lectured on political leadership and party mobilisation.