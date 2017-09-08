NDC Must Redefine Social Democratic Principles - Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Mahama says the lack of patriotism, love for the nation and self-centeredness is gradually creeping into the country.



He said as a Social Democratic party, the NDC must redefine its social democratic principles as it works to re- capture power in 2020.



Speaking at the first induction of students into the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy in Accra, Mr Mahama said the NDC has been able to increase the number of middle class in the country and therefore the perception that the Social democratic principle is equal to poverty must be erased.



The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy is to train party members and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the NDC.



Courses include political leadership, party organisation and mobilisation among others. 400 students are currently enrolled.



Former President Mahama said with the challenges Africa is facing, social democratic policies offer the best panacea.



He said the free SHS policy; NHIS among others are all critical social intervention policies.



Therefore those who try to bastardise Social Democracy may have to rethink.



The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, Dr William Ahadzie said the school is not open to only NDC members, but all who believe in social democratic principles.



Former President Mahama will September 9 join some supporters of the NDC in Tamale for a Unity walk.