NDC Hijacked By Opportunists - John Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Mahama says the opposition National Democratic Congress has been infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists whose main interest is enriching themselves and their relatives and not that of the country.



Speaking at the inauguration of the first intake of students at the party’s ideological school, Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, Mr Mahama said people are no longer interested in how they can work to better the lives of Ghanaians but, rather, that of their own.



“We all think about ourselves first, our families second, our parties third maybe our communities fourth and Ghana comes a fifth or even 10th."



The school was setup to help train party members on the social democratic philosophy and also foster patriotism among members.



Mr. Mahama said despite skepticism by section of the public the school seeks to only indoctrinate people by brainwashing them, it will rather ensure people do not become “ideological robots.” He is confident products from the system will be more independent minded, analytical and will be ready to serve both the country and the party.



The former president was confident the institute will help address the problem of parochialism, disunity and back-biting in the party, as they seek to forge a united front for now and the future.



According to him, the party missed an opportunity back in 1992 to educate its members about its own ideology, making it difficult for new members of the party to understand and appreciate its own philosophy.



"It has taken the party 25 years to come around the idea of a party school. Within that time frame, NDC activists have very little understanding of their ideological roots which has not augured well for party unity and grassroots mobilisation."



In a related development, Mr. Mahama is expected to lead a unity march in Tamale - a march some party activists say is an attempt by some “self-seeking” elements to further an agenda of portraying him as the best material to lead the party for the 2020 elections.

