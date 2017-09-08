Mahama To Test His Popularity With Tamale ‘Unity Walk’ – NDC

Related Stories The Action Movement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on all party members to boycott ex President John Mahama and his ‘so-called’ unity walk slated for Saturday September 9, in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.



According to the group, Mr Mahama intends to use the walk to kick start his campaign for 2020 flagbearership adding that “this so-called Unity walk is all an attempt by Mahama to test his popularity ahead of the forthcoming flagbearership contest.”



The group noted that ex President elections eventhough he’s left the numerous corruption allegations unanswered,



In a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kodzo Hamenya Keglo, Action Movement said the said ‘unity walk is needless.



“In any case, who are those Mahama want to unite with in this walk? Prior to the 2016 elections we were made to believe that the party was so united. Mahama and his cohorts even made it thematic subject of their campaign, saying Nana Akufo-Addo is a divisive leader and intolerant leader, and that the NDC was united before the elections. So what is Mahama uniting? Mahama and his hangers-on should understand that he lost and lost convincingly. He did all he could but still lost in a humiliating fashion. His loss had nothing to do with unity, but everything to do with the corruption and abuse of office.”



Below is the full statement



Mahama’s Tamale ‘Unity Walk’ cause for concern – Action Movement



Mahama as the former leader of the party has no mandate to organize a Unity walk. The Kwesi Botchway fact finding committee report actually recommended a healing tour under the auspices of the council of elders. And as much as we are concerned, the council of elders has initiated the process. Mahama is a member of the council of elders and we expect him to know better.



If Mahama has any genuine plan for unity, he should assembly the old guards and the all disaffected party activists for a true party reorganization. We are not falling for this cosmetic approach meant to throw dust into the eyes of the unsuspecting public. We are calling on all NDC members to boycott Mahama and his so-called unity walk. It is the same shameful approach and walks that brought us here in the first place. Mahama must be humble enough to follow the plans of the council of elders (The Healing tour)



MrMahama and his supporters must be told that at this juncture, what the NDC needs is not a unity walk. We need serious introspection and a new way of doing things.



we can organize thousand UNITY WALKS but we will remain divided if we don’t change our mindset. We need a mental and psychological unity walks devoid of Mahama’spretence and hypocrisy.Only then will real UNITY can genuinely manifest through the blood vessels of our great party.



As a former leader, he needs to respect the structures of the party and act within the confines of the structures. There are other potential leaders interested in running for office but they are patiently waiting for the party leadership to set the ball rolling before they get down to work.



If the party leadership had any backbone, Mr. Mahama should have been sanctioned by now. This is how democracy dies. No individual is bigger than the party. Every party person who believes in our constitution needs to stand up to Mahama.



This must not be allowed to continue.



Long Live Founder

Long Live the NDC

SIGNED

(0244608497)



NDC Action Movement.