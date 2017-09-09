NDC Unity Health Walk Held In Tamale (PHOTOS)

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today [Saturday] kick started its agenda 2020 campaign strategy in Tamale with a mammoth health walk christened, “Unity wins.”



Thousands of NDC loyalists and sympathizers of the party participated in the event led by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The event was also to indicate that the NDC was more united and poised to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 polls.



The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Bukari Mabengba were among the party bigwigs that participated in the event.



The walk started at the Tamale Jubilee Park, combed through some principal streets in Tamale Township and ended at the Kulikuli school park.



Some of the participants in a Citi News interview called for more of such events to unite party members.



They appealed to the party’s leadership at all levels to cease the blame game over the NDC’s humiliating defeat at the 2016 polls and urged them to re-strategize to win power in the next election.



The former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah in a Citi News interview thanked the enthusiastic crowd for rekindling the NDC’s unity spirit in the former President’s home regional capital Tamale.



He urged party members to remain united and stay focused to guarantee a resounding victory at the 2020 polls.



Julius Debrah maintained that the party’s unity was key for which reason forgiveness and reconciliation should be every party loyalists major priority.



The Sagnarigu legislator who doubles as the minority NDC Communications Director in Parliament, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini described the event as unprecedented in the party’s political history in opposition.



He said the massive turnout demonstrated that the NDC had re-established Tamale as its base in the Northern Region.



According to him the unity health walk was hastily organized, yet the massive turnout.



He encouraged their constituents to have confidence in the party’s top hierarchy to reposition the NDC for power.