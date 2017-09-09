Stop Propaganda And Work – Mahama Advises Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has challenged his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move beyond propaganda and work to assuage the plight of the suffering masses who voted for change at the last elections.



According to him, Akufo-Addo has no excuse than to implement the juicy campaign promises that won him power at the last elections. Buttressing his standpoint, he cited the then New Patriotic Party in opposition promise to drastically reduce fuel prices and electricity tariffs as some of the juicy promises.



Former President John Dramani Mahama was addressing a teeming crowd at the Kulikuli School Park to climax the party’s maiden unity health walk held in Tamale. “No amount of propaganda can make the people oblivious of their own responsibilities because they are living with the prevailing circumstances.”



He called for a formidable opposition to represent the voiceless by constructively criticizing government to keep it on track. He said the NDC cannot win the next general elections with a divided front for which reason party loyalists and leadership should bury their differences and unite for a common good.



He recalled the party’s humiliating defeat at the last elections saying, “It was good we lost the 2016 elections for Ghanaians to feel the deceptive nature of the governing NPP then in opposition. Former President Mahama commended the NDC’s minority caucus in Parliament for keeping the Nana Addo administration on its toes. He also thanked the event organizers for their forethought and promised to unveil himself for similar events if replicated nationwide.



Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu mocked at the governing NPP’s much touted “Free SHS” policy and described it as political gimmick.According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration is in a haste to implement the policy without proper financing.



He served notice that the NDC minority caucus in Parliament will fiercely resist any attempts to implement the policy at all cost for political expediency. He explained that the NDC as a social democratic party was not against the implementation of the Free SHS policy but insisted that the right structures must be put in place to ensure its sustainability.



Haruna Iddrisu thereby admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rethink about the Free SHS policy and promote national dialogue on the policy.



Asiedu Nketiah cautions NDC communicators

The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah cautioned the party’s communicators against politicizing his reported attack at gun point on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

He trusted that state institutions handling the case are capable of apprehending the culprits and called for maximum restraint commenting on the issue.



He nonetheless stated that the party will draw its conclusion on the issue should the state institutions fail in their investigations.



The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency and also the NDC minority caucus communications Director appealed told all party loyalists to genuinely forgive each other.

He said the NDC cannot afford to be in opposition beyond 2020 and that success of the unity health walk should nor be jeopardized.The event which lasted for several hours caused heavy vehicular and human traffic on the streets of Tamale but nothing untoward happened and there were no casualties.