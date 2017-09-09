Come To NDC School For ‘Logical Thinking’ – Asiedu Nketia Tells NPP Leaders

Related Stories General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked members of the New Patriotic Party, especially their leaders, to enrol in the ‘NDC School’ to be taught “logical thinking”.



He suggested that some recent comments by the party members regarding the Akufo-Addo led government causes one to think that the NPP leaders and their communicators have a problem with logic.



Addressing NDC members and supporters after Saturday’s Unity Walk in Tamale, Mr Asiedu Nketia premised his position on arguments put forth in defence of what he said has been the failure of the NPP government so far.



He said while Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia claimed the NPP government recorded 110 achievements in less than 100 days, former president John Kufuor later said government was not like planting cassava to yield results in six months.



“I heard somebody saying governance is not like planting cassava which can yield in six months. He should go and ask his own vice president who decided to proclaim the results of their government in less than 100 days; 110 achievements in less than 100 days.



“You’re proclaiming your successes and when we’re pointing out your failures to you, you come [and] tell us that governance is not like planting cassava.



If they have problem with logic, let them come and register with NDC party school, we will train them in logical thinking,” Asiedu Nketia challenged NPP members.



Mr Asiedu Nketia advised NPP communicators to do away with their statements that the Akufo-Addo led government needs time to realize its policies. He again told them and their leadership to be nice to every Ghanaian, saying “my advice to the NPP is that they should be nice to the people they meet when climbing the top as they will meet them soon when they are getting down”.



Meanwhile, he has asked members of his party and their supporters to stop the bickering in order for the NDC to win power in 2020.



“Everybody knows that when you go for a battle you expect to win; We lost and we know part of the healing will take the form of grieve, insults, and little fight so we allow for chance to what is called patsies in psychology.



Now the patsy is over, we must go back and begin doing what we know best, if you don’t greet your brother because you have a problem with him then try greeting a car and see how painful it is to greet a car” he advised.