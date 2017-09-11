Fmr Prez Mahama Lauded for his ‘Progressively Free SHS Policy’

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has been lauded by the Director General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova for his contibution to the introduction of the Progressive free Educational System during his tenure as President.



He made this statement in response to President Mahama’s address, Irina Boko commended president Mahama for starting his “Progressively Free SHS Education Policy”.



Addressing the ambassadors of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris,Former President Mahama indicated, that he launched the “Progressively Free SHS Education” Project and also commissioned the first school – Prof Evans Atta Mills SHS at Otuam in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.



The president hinted that 122 out of the 200 schools promised in his 2012 manifesto are also near completion.









