NDC Splits Over Mahama Unity Walk…Bagbin, Spio, Sly Stay Away

Related Stories The ‘Unity walk’ initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to cement the seeming cracks in the party with the patronage of former President John Dramani Mahama, appears to have further drawn a wedge in the party as leading members were conspicuously absent.



The once ‘untied’ NDC as touted by Mr Mahama ahead of the December 7, 2016 elections that sent him and the party to opposition following a humiliating defeat-is struggling to find its feet with the organization of the ‘unity walk’.



The exercise was snubbed by leading activists of the NDC with the party’s founder and chairman of the Council of Elders, former President Jerry John Rawlings, missing in action.



The roll call of the NDC leaders who were absent at the much-touted ‘unity walk’ initiated by John Mahama using his loyalists, included dismissed former metropolitan chief executive for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu-who pitched camp in Tamale ahead of the walk, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin-who were all interested in contesting Mahama for presidential slot.



Even Kwesi Botchwey, whose committee recommended the ‘healing tour’ after the NDC’s defeat, was not seen during the walk, with insinuations that the ‘unity walk’ was Mahama’s initiative and not that of the party.



Even party National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, was nowhere to be found.



Bagbin missing



Curiously, Alban Bagbin, second deputy speaker of parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli/Kaleo-who was seen in Tamale on Friday head of the walk on Saturday, miraculously disappeared, leaving the stage for Mahama and his lackeys.



Mr. Bagbin was seen at the Tamale Airport on Friday with the former President and other executives exchanging hearty pleasantries, but went missing the following day when hundreds of party supporters joined the former President to walk on selected streets of Tamale.



It is still not clear why Mr. Bagbin refused to partake in the activity, but the former majority leader is on record to have subtly declared his intention to lead the NDC in 2020.



Healing time



Former President Mahama, speaking after the walk, stressed the need to allow the NDC time to heal its wounds and fully recover from the shock of the 2016 electoral defeat.



The ex-President said the time had come for the party to be united, prepare and develop formidable strategies and politics that would secure victory for it in 2020.