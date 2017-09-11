I'm Still Consulting On Whether To Join NDC Race – Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says he has not abandoned his desire to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections even though he has been silence on the issue.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show sit-in host, Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang that “I’ve had calls from across the country to lead the party. I don’t want to be overwhelmed by the majority call so I am consulting some leaders to join the race”.



There is currently some seeming tension in the NDC over who will lead the party in the general elections come 2020.



Whereas some members argue that John Mahama under whose regime the party went to opposition should be given the chance to lead the NDC again, others think otherwise.



Meanwhile, there are rumours that a number of personalities including Professor Joshua Alabi and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Alban Bagbin are all lacing their boots to take up the challenge.



But speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah indicated that he is preparing for the challenge to lead the ‘Umbrella’ in the next election.

