PNC's Impasse Deepens As Unity Meeting Hits A Snag

Some aggrieved persons in the party walked out of a meeting organized by its 2016 flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama over the weekend to find an amicable solution to the standoff following the suspension of Atik Mohammed as the party’s General Secretary.



The peeved members accuse the party’s leader of inviting unqualified persons into the meeting.



Speaking to Starr News after the botched meeting, Atik Mohammed said the issues to be discussed were “way beyond the capacity” of those invited.



“Instead of inviting all members of the Standing Committee, he [Dr. Edward Mahama] made somebody invite some of them. In fact, a very few of them. So, it raised the difficulty,” he said.