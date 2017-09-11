Whoever Denounces Free SHS Is A 'Witch With No Class' – Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says Ghanaians must laud the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship program, the free Senior High School policy which begins in all public Senior High Schools across the country today.



He told NEAT FM's morning show sit-in-host, Mac-Jerry that whoever speaks against the policy is an ‘ugly evil-looking person’.



“Whoever will openly say he or she doesn’t support this free SHS policy is a witch, I mean a witch with no class. The policy is a good one,” he categorically stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s key campaign message during the 2012 and 2016 election period was to introduce free Senior High School for Ghanaians – the policy is projected to cost 3.6 billion Ghana cedis each year.



The then party in power, the NDC disbelieved Nana Addo’s vision to make the policy a reality – but, years after, the policy is set to roll across the country today, September 11, 2017.



A little over 400,000 students are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.



Kofi Adams who is now overwhelmed with the policy advised government to put in place measures to make the policy “a long lasting” benefit for the country.



“There should be some quality attached to the free. The policy should benefit all including continuing students. It shouldn’t be free only for freshers but to all. If possible needy but brilliant students should have some privileges as well,” he said.



According to him “This policy is similar to the NDC’s progressively free education policy."