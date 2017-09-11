Put Your House In Order - George Andah Tells NDC

Related Stories Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has asked members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who describe themselves as the "most united party in Africa" to put their house in order.



According to George Andah, the NDC has giving itself this appellation but yet cannot show its fruits



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, George Andah questioned the aim of the NDC's 'Unity Walk' on Saturday at Tamale in the Northern Region.



The ‘Unity Walk’ was initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to cement the seeming cracks in the party.



Among the several party bigwigs that attended the walk were Ex-President John Dramani Mahama; NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini and so forth.



Though the walk is part of the party's campaign strategy to oust the ruling New Patriotic Party out of power in the year 2020, George Andah believes the party's 'Unity Walk' will change nothing in the party.



According to him, the real issues leading to rifts in the party have not yet be resolved and so a walk across the country is not the antidote.



He also sought to find out why some important names were missing during the NDC health walk.



To him, the absence of Ex-President and leader of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings.



Curiously, Alban Bagbin, second deputy speaker of parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli/Kaleo-who was seen in Tamale on Friday ahead of the walk on Saturday, miraculously disappeared, leaving the stage for Mahama and his lackeys.



Mr. Bagbin was seen at the Tamale Airport on Friday with the former President and other executives exchanging hearty pleasantries, but went missing the following day when hundreds of party supporters joined the former President to walk on selected streets of Tamale.



George Andah however urged the NDC to put their house in order and become a formidable opposition.







