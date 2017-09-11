'Unity Walk' Needed To Rekindle Demoralized Spirit - Anim Piesie

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 9, embarked on a 'Unity Walk' in Tamale.



The 'Unity Walk' saw in attendance some party leadership, members and sympathizers.



Present at the event were the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Bukari Mabengba among other dignitaries.



The walk was led by Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



Commenting on the 'Unity Walk' on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', a member of the party's Communication team, Anim Piesie said that the walk was aimed at achieving unity and team spirit in the party.



According to him, the walk was organized to "rekindle the spirit" of the party after their defeat in last year's elections.



He noted that the party has since not yet recovered from the effects of the defeat with some members being demoralized over the incident.



He said this was why the NDC has decided to embark on a 'Unity Walk' to fortify their structures and ensure they clinch victory from the ruling New Patriotic Party, come 2020.



He added that the walk will be replicated across the entire nation.



Also touching on the 'Unity Walk', CPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director, Osei Kofi Acquah laughed off the NDC's attempt to unify the party.



To him, the NDC is not serious because a walk alone will not bring unity.



He asked the party leadership why some bigwigs were missing in action during the walk, if indeed the NDC sought after unity and peace.



Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah mentioned names like aspiring Presidential candidate of the party Alban Bagbin and former President and leader of the party Jerry John Rawlings who were absent during the walk.