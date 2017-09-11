Absence of Executives At 'Unity Walk' Doesn't Mean We're Divided - NDC

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says their 'Unity Walk' in the Northern Region is part of their reconciliation process.



According to him, it is an implementation format by the Kwesi Botwey Committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party to fight for a comeback in 2020.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Saturday kick-started its agenda 2020 campaign strategy in Tamale with a mammoth health walk christened, “Unity Heals.”



Thousands of NDC loyalists and sympathizers of the party participated in the event led by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The event was also to indicate that the NDC was more united and poised to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 polls.



Dela Coffie, an activist of the party, in a statement, however, sees the conduct of party officials such as General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia as tacitly giving support to ex-President Mahama and in so doing trying to impose him on the NDC as its leader for the 2020 election.



“A supposed NDC unity walk has end up dividing the rank and file more than it seeks to unite. A unity walk without Mahama’s own Vice President? A unity walk without the founder? A unity walk without the National Chairman and leader of the Party? A unity walk without the other NDC Presidential hopefuls? Does this so-called unity walk bring unity or division?



“Then again, who is going to organize and lead the Kumasi walk? Dr Kwabena Duffuor? What walks will Sylvester Mensah, Spio-Garbrah, Horace Ankrah, Alban Gbagbin, Oppong Ofosu and Joshua Alabi lead?



“Why the hell is the party leadership giving John Mahama free pass to ignore party structures? And why has the Council of elders said nothing about the so-called unity walk? Was it their idea? I thought the Kwesi Botchway corpse dressing committee report made certain findings? Which part of the recommendations says that John Mahama should lead a unity walk?”



But speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, General Mosquito dismissed suggestions that it is a form of relaunching former President Mahama as the party’s flagbearer for 2020.



According to him, "the fact that you did not see all party executives does not mean we were divided over the walk, others will be engaged in other duties. They are all part of our reconciliation process".



"In the coming weeks you are going to witness similar activities in the various regions because as prescribed by the Kwesi Botwey Committee report, we are in healing process as a party for a come back in the 2020 general elections," he added.