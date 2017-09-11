Mahama Hints At Running For President Again

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has hinted of leading the National Democratic Congress into the 2020 general elections.



The ex-president has been urging party supporters to bury their differences following the party's historic defeat in the 2016 election.



Speaking in Tamale during a unity walk exercise organised by the NDC, he urged party supporters to look forward to the 2020 battle after eight months of quarrelling.



He said: "When you come out of a defeat, you need time to heal, and, so, in the aftermath of the defeat, you will have disagreement as to who caused that defeat and that will lead to quarrels amongst you but you’ve gone through that process we called catharsis, you must put your differences behind and start to look forward the next battle.



“And, so, let’s say that after eight months of quarrelling and accusing each other and doing everything in disagreement, the time has come for us to put those disagreements behind and look forward the battle of 2020."