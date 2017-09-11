On Dr. Bawumia's Facebook Page

Related Stories

We thank God for today.



They said it was impossible.



They said it was an election gimmick.



They said it was a hoax.



Today, the impossible has become possible.



Today, Free Senior High School education is here.



We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



