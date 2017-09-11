Dela Coffie Speaks For Mrs Rawlings; He’s Not An NDC Member - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the public should disregard any comments by Dela Coffie as coming from an activist of the NDC since the ardent John Mahama critic is not considered a member of the opposition party.



To the NDC Chief Scribe, Dela Coffie is a spokesperson for the former First Lady and wife of NDC founding father, Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings who decided to break ranks with the leadership of the NDC by forming her own party; National Democratic Party (NDP).



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, General Mosquito as the NDC General Secretary is affectionately called, nearly flared up when Dela was referred to as his "boy".



He argued that a true member of the NDC will not be criticising the party and former President Mahama in the manner Dela Coffie does.



“He is not my boy please. He speaks for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who is not a member of the NDC. I do not think he is a party member because he will not be saying and doing some of the things he is currently doing,” he said.



Dela Coffie has been sharing his criticisms of former President Mahama mainly on social media since the NDC’s defeat in last year's general election.



He has consistently accused Mahama of disuniting the once united NDC. He has often cautioned in his posts that it will not be a good idea for the leadership of the party to impose him (Mahama) on its members as flag bearer for election 2020.



He said the actions of the former president in respect to the Tamale Unity Walk amounts to usurping the powers of the current leadership bearing in mind that he is no longer the leader of the party after the disgraceful defeat and need to resort to structures in carrying out any activity.



But Asiedu Nketia opines Dela Coffie, who is a supporter of the Rawlingses, is naive when it comes to the constitution of the NDC.



“I do not think he knows what he is talking about…we went for a walk in Tamale which is even part of the reconciliatory activities proposed by the Kwesi Botchway Committee, that is how the Northern Regional Secretariat prepared itself to receive a committee put in place by the National Council of the party to deal with differences,” he added.



Meanwhile, Daily Guide reported that even Kwesi Botchwey, whose committee recommended the ‘healing tour’ after the NDC’s defeat, was not seen during the walk, with insinuations that the ‘unity walk’ was Mahama’s initiative and not that of the party.